Grand celebrations to mark silver jubilee of Udupi district

The new district was carved out from Dakshina Kannada on August 25, 1997

Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commissioner Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde chairing a preparatory meeting attended among others by Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat and Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao at Rajatadri in Manipal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde on Tuesday said that the silver jubilee celebrations of the formation of Udupi district will be organised in a grand way.

Chairing a preparatory meeting for the celebrations at the district office complex in Manipal, Mr. Hegde said that Udupi district will complete 25 years of its formation on August 25. As taluks in Udupi were parts of Dakshina Kannada before the new district was formed, residents of the district had to visit far-away Mangaluru and spend the whole day for their works. While Shiroor on the northern border of the then Dakshina Kannada district was 130 km away from Mangaluru, Hosangadi on the eastern border was 122 km away.

People had been demanding a district, while various organisations fought for it. With the support of people’s representatives, the district came into being after the then Chief Minister J.H. Patel inaugurated it on August 25, 1997, he said.

Mr. Hegde noted that development works were going on at a slow pace before the formation of the district. Now, development works, including in government and private sectors, have gained momentum and Udupi stands first among the districts in the development index.

There was a thinking that the celebrations marking the silver jubilee include past memories. Hence, the celebrations will continue till January 2023 by organising different programmes at the taluk and district levels, the former Minister said.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati said that the celebrations should involve the general public and be organised with the participation of representatives of different organisations. People’s representatives of those days as well as representatives of organisations who fought for the new district should be felicitated at the main programme, he suggested.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that the district administration was geared up to hold the celebrations without any flaw. All preparations will be made ahead of the celebrations, he said. Different sub-committees have been formed for holding the celebrations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.N. Veena, Additional Superintendent of Police Siddalingappa, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Kiran Pednekar and other officials were present.