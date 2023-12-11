Gramavidya organises talk on transition town movement

December 11, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Centre of Gramavidya organised an interactive talk on ‘Transition Town Movement towards Sustainability’ by T. Vijayendra, founder-member of Peak Oil India and Ecologies here recently to popularise sustainable living pratices.

The term ‘transition town’ refers to grassroots community projects that aim to increase self-sufficiency to reduce the potential effects of peak oil, climate destruction and economic instability through renewed localization strategies, especially around food production and energy usage.

Addressing the gathering at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Mr. Vijayendra said that transition towns are crucial as the world is now approaching a global emergency.

“Global emergencies can be divided into four types: resource depletion, global warming, ecological degradation and people’s movement. These conditions may one day lead us to reach the end of resources. Transition towns as an alternative way of life can help us understand and survive this global emergency,” he said.

Drawing from examples worldwide, including an eco-village in Siberia where residents adopt a hunter-gatherer lifestyle, and various transition towns in India, Mr. Vijayendra showcased the diverse possibilities for sustainable living. He stressed the importance of green jobs as a means to restore ecological balance and provided practical suggestions for initiating such ideas in coastal regions.

Subhas Chandra Basu, Coordinator, Gramavidya Mangaluru Centre, initiated the programme. Srikumar of Sangatya Trust inspired the audience with his song of optimism.