Grama One centres will be set up across State soon, says Bommai

‘We’ve ensured that the administration reaches the doorsteps of people by introducing Kandaya Dakhalegalu Mane Bagilige’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that his Government is preparing to open Grama One centres to provide government services at village levels across the State.

He was speaking after inaugurating the administrative building, laying the foundation stone for classrooms of Government First Grade College and laying the foundation stone for a bus stand at Hebri taluk headquarter.

Mr. Bommai said that the State Government has ensured that the administration reached the doorsteps of people by introducing “Kandaya Dakhalegalu Mane Bagilige” programme. Responsive governments ensure good administration and people-centric development and his Government was working on these principles, he added.

Stating that governing and administration were different, Mr. Bommai said that the principles of governance should always be upheld. COVID-19 pandemic was effectively managed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the B.S. Yediyurappa Government with the cooperation of healthcare personnel, police and all Covid warriors. Mr. Modi has offered a protective gear to Indians with the free vaccination programme against COVID-19.

Mr. Bommai said that State stood in the fourth place in per-capita income with almost everyone engaged in one or the other kind of work. His Government is strengthening the hands of the working class since a country with a strong working force will not face poverty. The Government is extending all facilities to empower the working class.

Economic change comes from the working class and hence, the Government will make arrangements for their health and education of children. His Government values the labour of farmers and hence, it introduced the “Raita Vidya Nidhi” scheme. His Government is improving State Highways at a cost of ₹3,000 crore, strengthening fishing jetties and harbours, building five new airports, assisting Railway projects, to realise a New Karnataka and a New India. Eight new universities will be opened, while seven engineering colleges will be upgraded to IIT-level, he said.

Mr. Bommai noted that Hebri should become a model taluk while the Government will take to people various development works. The Government has sent a proposal to the Centre to open an ESI hospital in the region, he said.