Grama One Centres to provide bus, train travel ticket, insurance services soon

Secretary in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms V. Ponnuraj said here on Tuesday that the Grama One Centres of the government will provide bus, train travel booking and insurance premium payment services in the near future.

Speaking at the Grama One operators’ training programme at the zilla panchayat office he said that banking services will also be enabled at the centres in the coming days.

He said that Grama One is the most aspiring project of the Chief Minister and the government is intended to provide 500 to 800 services in those centres. The number of franchises will be increased in phases.

Mr. Ponnuraj said that those centres should work for 12 hours. Those should be merged as a government office providing services to the people.

The centres are being opened on the basis of population of villages. They will also create employment opportunities. The Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara spoke.