Grama One centre providing over 750 services inaugurated at Udyavara

Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, district in-charge Minister S. Angara, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao and ZP CEO Y. Naveen Bhat handing over the first RTC at the newly inaugurated Grama One Centre at Udyavara Gram Panchayat in Udupi district on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

27 January 2022 00:42 IST

Attending the programme virtually, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai says that over 3,000 such centres have become functional in State

Udupi district in-charge and Minister for Fisheries and Ports S. Angara on Wednesday inaugurated a Grama One centre at Udyavara Gram Panchayat, said to be the first of its kind in the State, on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Speaking virtually on the occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Grama One centres have been conceptualised to enable rural people to avail themselves of necessary government services on their doorsteps without the intervention of any middlemen. Over six lakh applications have been disposed of in four districts where the project is on pilot mode.

Over 3,000 such centres became functional in an equal number of villages in 12 districts across the State on Wednesday. While Deputy Commissioners have to ensure proper functioning of these centres, district in-charge Ministers should compulsorily visit them during their district tours, Mr. Bommai said.

Advertising

Advertising

As per Mr. Bommai’s direction, Mr. Angara handed over the first RTC of the system in the State-level at Udyavara.

Mr. Angara said that Grama One centres provide 750 services from 48 government departments at the village level thereby helping people avoid visits to urban areas. People had to visit respective taluk headquarters to avail themselves of these services and also obtain documents while waiting for long periods. The Chief Minister therefore, directed opening of Grama One centres and accordingly, 105 such centres have been set up in Udupi district.

The services available include Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka, e-stamping, banking, Sakala and RTI applications. Aadhaar services too will be made available in the coming days.

Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon, Udyavara Gram Panchayat president Radhakrishna Shriyan, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana, Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Udupi Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar and others were present.