Gram panchayats told to construct at least 25 vermicompost units each

MANGALURU

27 July 2021 19:17 IST

Work will be taken up under MGNREGA to encourage organic farming, says ZP CEO

The Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat has decided to facilitate construction of at least 25 vermicompost units for every gram panchayat in the district to encourage farmers to take up the activity on a large scale.

This will be done through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme when the zilla panchayat launches the Raita Bandhu movement on August 15 [till October 15], said ZP CEO Kumara on Monday.

Speaking at the Raita Bandhu Abhiyan video conference meeting at the ZP here, Mr. Kumara said that it is necessary to encourage farmers to move towards vermicomposting because of its multiple benefits. While vermicompost encourages organic farming, the cost of production too gets reduced with this method compared to the use of chemical fertilizers, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The CEO asked panchayats to undertake a wide campaign to reach out to farmers with the initiative and also inform them of the ill-effects of using chemical fertilizers. He told them to arrange necessary training for farmers through qualified personnel, while asking officials concerned to document the construction of vermicompost units and the success stories.

Deputy Director of Horticulture H.R. Nayak said that an action plan has already been prepared for the vermicompost units and if this is approved, estimates will be prepared.

Joint Director of Agriculture Seetha and others were present.

Nutrition gardens

Chairing another meeting on Nutrition (Kitchen) Gardens, Mr. Kumara said that a Nutrition Garden movement to raise them on the premises of schools, colleges, hostels and hospitals will soon be launched.

While leafy vegetables and other vegetables may be grown on campus of educational institutions, hospitals may raise medicinal gardens, he said and directed the Education Department to make a list of all such institutions in the district. Besides vegetables, saplings of native fruits, including mango, sapota, lemon, papaya and amla, may be raised on the premises of educational institutions, he said.

Mr. Kumara noted that works on 50 school buildings, 60 anganwads, 11 hostels and seven backward classes hostels will be taken up during the current financial year.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare S.B. Yogesh and Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Papa Bhovi and others were present.