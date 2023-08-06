Gram Panchayat in Udupi introduces QR code-based SWM cess payment

August 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Taking a step forward in digitalisation of solid waste management (SWM) cess collection, a gram panchayat in Udupi district’s Brahmavar taluk has introduced QR code-based online payment system.

The Kadoor Gram Panchayat of Brahmavar taluk, which comprises of Kadoor and Nadoor villages, since Friday, August 4, started QR code-based online collection of SWM cess. Till August 5 evening, the panchayat has collected ₹2,240 at the rate of ₹40 per month for houses and ₹50 per month for commercial establishments.

Panchayat Development Officer K. Mahesh said the QR code-based payment will help panchayat to bring in transparency in collection of SWM cess. It will also help panchayat to achieve 100% in SWM cess collection. Presently, with cash payment of cess, the panchayat is receiving SWM cess from 920 (80.56%) of the 1,106 households and 36 commercial establishments.

Panchayat President Panduranga Shetty said since last five years, the panchayat has been operating the solid waste processing unit that processes about 12 tonnes of the dry waste every month. Hitherto, Sadashiva, the person operating the unit, used to visit houses for cess collection once in a month.

Difficulty in payment

“There was difficulty for residents to pay cess in cash during such visits because of absence of cash or paying member staying away from the house, or house being locked. Hence, the cess arrears continued to increase,” Mr. Shetty said.

Mr. Mahesh said cess payment intimation along with the QR code is now being sent on 5th of every month to villagers through the ward-wise Whatsapp groups. “The villager or his relative staying outside the village, makes the payment and intimation is posted in the Whatsapp group and also to Mr. Sadashiva,” Mr. Mahesh said.

With the new system, Mr. Shetty said the panchayat members can keep close track of payment of SWM cess and also alert the concerned household in case of arrears in cess.

The Kadoor Panchayat has won accolades for implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and also for initiatives in water conservation and in cleaning. “QR code-based payment is a new thing we have adopted,” Mr. Shetty said.

The panchayat is set to open a new solid waste management unit, which will process both solid and liquid waste from 12 panchayats, Mr. Shetty added.