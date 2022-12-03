Graft case: Official sentenced to 4 years in jail

December 03, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 3rd Additional District and Sessions Court, Mangaluru, on Saturday sentenced Assistant Director of Factories, Department of Factories and Boilers, H. Suresh, to four years of simple imprisonment and imposed him a fine of ₹4 lakh on finding him guilty of possessing ₹3.49 lakh illegally.

According to the chargesheet, G. Hanumanth Kamath, president of Nagarika Hitarakshna Samiti, Mangaluru, filed a complaint with the erstwhile Anti-Corruption Bureau accusing Suresh of misusing his power and demanding money for issuing licence for running factories. Mr. Kamath also accused Suresh of demanding bribe for issuing no-objection certificate for issuing other licences.

The ACB sleuths raided Suresh’s office in Kottara in the city on November 30, 2016, and recovered ₹1.12 lakh. Then they raided Suresh’s house and recovered ₹2.36 lakh. Police Inspector Yogish Kumar investigated the case and filed the chargesheet on August 3, 2017, arraigning Suresh of offences punishable under Sections 7, 13(1)(D) and 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

Judge B.B. Jakati on Saturday sentenced Suresh to four years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹4 lakh for the offences punishable under Sections 13(1)(D) and 13 (2) of the PC Act. If Suresh fails to pay the fine, he has to undergo further imprisonment of six months, the Judge said.

Special Public Prosecutor Ravindra Munippady represented ACB before the court.

The convicted officer is presently working in Mysuru.