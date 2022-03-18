Graffiti favouring hijab found on compound wall in Malpe

The Malpe police on Thursday registered a case against unknown persons on the charge of attempts to incite communal violence after people complained about graffiti favouring hijab on a compound wall.

Rakesh, resident of Malpe, and others told the police that statements like, “Hijab is Dignity, Hijab Movement, Hijab is Right” etc, were seen written on the compound wall of one Sayyed Akbar Ali’s residence at Vadabhandeshwara near Malpe on Wednesday night.

The complainants said such statements are likely to disturb communal harmony and incite violence in the region and urged the police to initiate action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Malpe Police have registered a case under Section 505 (1) (c) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating.