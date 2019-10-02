Graduation Day at NMAMIT

The 11th Graduation Day ceremony of NMAM Institute of Technology (NMAMIT) was held at Nitte near Karkala in Udupi district recently.
A press release said K. Kasturirangan, former Chairman, ISRO, was the chief guest. In his address, he advised students to look at obstacles as stepping stones to success. He emphasised on the importance of knowledge related to arts, crafts, architecture and aesthetics as a part of engineering education. His speech also focused on value-based technological development in society.
N. Vinaya Hegde, president, Nitte Education Trust and Chancellor of Nitte Deemed-to-be University, presided. Graduates of the academic year 2018-19 received their certificates. Gold and silver medals were awarded to top scorers.
Niranjan N. Chiplunkar, Principal, NMAMIT, welcomed the gathering.
