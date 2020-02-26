‘Graduates from IITs, NITs should be job providers’

MANGALURU

26 February 2020 09:53 IST

While urging graduates from Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology to become job creators and not job-seekers, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday said that young graduates should set up their own firms that will draw the attention of Western countries.

Speaking at the inauguration of Central Research Facility and other buildings at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal, Mr. Pokhriyal said that young graduates from IITs and NITs should not go behind “packages” offered by corporate bodies from Western countries.

“You have to provide ‘packages’ to the world,” he said, while expressing the need for graduates to set up their own firms using Start-up India and other schemes offered by the Union government. “Go ahead, think, make use of advanced technological tools to find solutions (to prevailing problems). You have to provide direction to the world,” he said.

The Union government, he said, was laying more emphasis on research. The National Research Foundation was giving grants ranging between ₹ 80,000 and ₹ 80 lakh for research projects. “Proceed in the field of research, which is a good resource. This time will not come back,” he added.

He asked students to make use of free online courses available on swayam.gov.in portal and also the lectures available on Swayam Prabha free DTH channel for education.

Mr. Pokhriyal said that the new education policy being framed by the Union government will bring back India its glory of being a centre for education and medicine. India has the capacity to become a world leader. The days are not far when the country will see a $ 5 trillion economy.

NITK Director K. Umamaheshwara Rao and Chairperson of Board of Governors of NITK K. Balaveera Reddy spoke.