Graded certificateprogramme in Bharatanatyam

MANGALURU

20 April 2021 20:00 IST

Sridevi Nrithya Kendra, Mangaluru, has launched graded certificate programme in Bharatanatyam at Sri Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel.

The course is recognised by Annamali University, Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu.

Students from Class 1 to Class 9 have the option of enrolling for eight graded certificates. Students of any school and others interested in the dance form can enrol for it, according to director of the kendra Araty H. Shetty.

Advertising

Advertising