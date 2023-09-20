ADVERTISEMENT

G.R. Medical College gets renewal permission for second-year MBBS batch

September 20, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

G.R Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre at Neerumarga here has obtained renewal permission for its second batch (2022-23) MBBS course with 150 seats from Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The permission was accorded on September 13.

The college has developed all the facilities for MBBS course as per National Medical Commission (NMC) and Rajiv Gandhi University norms.

The college has a hospital with 530 general beds capacity and 30 beds for emergency medicine including the green category, yellow category and red category and 60 ventilator beds and emergency medicine, ICU, ICCU, NICU, PICU and obstetric HDU/ICU.

In addition to this, it has pre-operative beds, post-operative beds, labour beds, eclampsia and septic beds with a total 620 beds in the hospital. College has 24 hours casualty, blood bank, central laboratory, pharmacy, radiology Department, ambulance service, city scan, anatomy laboratory, pharmacology laboratory, pathology laboratory, microbiology and physiology laboratory and biochemistry laboratory, separate boys and girls hostel in the campus, a college release said.

