Gowd Saraswat Brahmana Seva Sangha’s foundation day on October 15

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 15, 2022 00:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 83rd foundation day of the Gowd Saraswat Brahmana Seva Sangha will be held at the Sujir C.V. Nayak Hall, Kudmal Rangarao Road, on October 15, Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Honorary Treasurer of the Sangha G. Vishwanath Bhat said the event will start with the foundation day oration by Pro Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education M. Venkatraya Prabhu at 10.45 a.m.

This will be followed by distribution of scholarship to students studying Konkani in schools. Around 100 achievers in academic and other fields will be felicitated. Senior citizens will be given medical aid kit, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be Konkani story translation and Deepavali drawing/painting competition for students, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app