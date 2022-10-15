Gowd Saraswat Brahmana Seva Sangha’s foundation day on October 15

The 83rd foundation day of the Gowd Saraswat Brahmana Seva Sangha will be held at the Sujir C.V. Nayak Hall, Kudmal Rangarao Road, on October 15, Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Honorary Treasurer of the Sangha G. Vishwanath Bhat said the event will start with the foundation day oration by Pro Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education M. Venkatraya Prabhu at 10.45 a.m.

This will be followed by distribution of scholarship to students studying Konkani in schools. Around 100 achievers in academic and other fields will be felicitated. Senior citizens will be given medical aid kit, he said.

There will be Konkani story translation and Deepavali drawing/painting competition for students, he said.