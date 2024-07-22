GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt.’s reminder on school playgrounds is a conspiracy against Hindu religious practices and culture, says Capt. Brijesh Chowta

Published - July 22, 2024 10:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Brijesh Chowta

Brijesh Chowta | Photo Credit: File Photo

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta has condemned the Department of School Education for issuing a reminder to all schools asking them not to allot their playgrounds or premises for non-academic programmes.

In a statement issued on Monday, he urged the State government to withdraw what he called a “politically motivated” reminder. Mr. Chowta said that the reminder is the continuation of the anti-Hindu policy of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The MP said that the government has issued the reminder as a tactic to divert the attention of people from the scams being faced by the Congress government in the State. Thus, the Congress has exhibited its narrow-mindedness.

He said that Dakshina Kannada is the land of gods, spirit worship and supernatural beings. The culture and festivals are vibrant in the district. The reminder issued by the government is a conspiracy against Hindu religious practices and culture and an attempt to prevent the festival celebrations which are in the offing.

What the reminder said

The reminder issued by the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director (administration) of the department on July 16 said that the heads of government, government-aided private and private schools will be held responsible if they permitted non-academic programmes on their premises and playgrounds. It asked the schools not to send any proposals or pleas to the department seeking permission to allow non-academic programmes.

