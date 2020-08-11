‘Govt. working on permanent solutionsto problems affecting coastal region’

Home Minister and Udupi in-charge Basavaraj Bommai during his visit to a spot affected by sea erosion at Maravanthe on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

11 August 2020 23:22 IST

Modalities being worked out to prevent sea erosion on the coast and landslips on Western Ghats

Home Minister and Udupi district in-charge Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the State government was working on permanent solutions to two major issues concerning the coastal region — sea erosion and landslips on the Western Ghats — in right earnest.

Speaking to reporters after visiting areas affected by sea erosion in Udupi district, Mr. Bommai told reporters that the government has sought adequate funds to prevent sea erosion and for rehabilitation of affected persons from the Centre during the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Similarly, it has sought the Centre’s assistance to get geo-mapping done by the Geological Survey of India across the Western Ghats to find ways and means to prevent landslips.

These two measures, Mr. Bommai said, should be able to address the issues concerning the coastal districts. Through geo-mapping, the government would be able to forecast landslips and take necessary steps to prevent the loss of life.

The Minister rejected the allegations that the State was not getting enough funds to fight COVID-19 and undertake flood relief works. The State government was already spending ₹ 350 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to fight COVID-19, he said and added that it would ensure that enough funds were spent on flood relief works too. The Minister said that the government has sought another ₹ 10 crore for flood relief from the NDRF which could be released in a couple of days.

Mr. Bommai said that four teams of National Disaster Relief Force and Fire and Emergency Services of the State were already deployed in Mangaluru, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru. Another 15 Fire and Emergency Services units were constituted to assist the district administrations.

The Independence Day this year would be celebrated as per the COVID-19 guidelines of the Union government. It involves only flag hoisting and there would be no parades and public participation, Mr. Bommai said.

Mr. Bommai visited areas affected by sea erosion in Padubidri, Kodi-Kundapur, Maravanthe and Kirimanjeshwara. He lauded the initiative by Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty to immediately arrest sea erosion at Kodi.

He was accompanied by Zilla Panchayat president Dinakara Babu, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, ZP CEO Preethi Gehlot and Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana, among others.