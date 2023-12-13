Govt. will try to credit ₹2,000 as initial drought relief to farmers from this week, says Revenue Minister

December 13, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The government will try to credit ₹2,000 as initial drought relief to the bank accounts of farmers starting from Challakere taluk in Chitradurga district this week, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Replying to the debate over drought situation under Rule 68, the Minister said that 115 villages and four wards in the State now faced drinking water issues.

The government has asked the district administrations to be ready by finalising bids for tanker water supply to problematic villages and wards, within 24 hours. Bids have already been invited in many districts.

He said that the government has identified 6,237 villages and 914 wards as vulnerable to drought based on history. He said that 3,836 private borewells have been identified in the State for drawing water in case needed.

The Minister reiterated that the government has sought ₹18,171 crore from Union government for drought relief to which the Centre has so far not responded. The government has also appealed to the Centre to increase the man-days under MNREGA from mandatory 100 days to 150 days to prevent the migration of labourers from villages.

The Opposition BJP members said that the State is pointing fingers at the Centre for its failure to tackle drought. BJP member Kota Srinivas Poojary demanded the government to release ₹10,000 crore for drought-relief works.

Shouting slogans against the government later the BJP members walked out.