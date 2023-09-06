Govt. will regularise the services of pourakarmikas who are yet to be made permanent workers, says Minister

September 06, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan said here on Wednesday that the State government will regularise the services of such pourakarmikas (sanitary workers), who still worked on temporary basis in urban local bodies (ULBs).

Speaking after issuing permanent appointment letters to 207 temporary pourakarmikas after regularising their services in ULBs in Dakshina Kannada, the Minister said that the government has regularised the services of about 80% of pourakarmikas who earlier worked on temporary basis at ULBs across the State.

Regularising the services of some pourakarmikas, including the drivers, is pending. The government will take up this matter further to ensure that they are made permanent workers.

He said that pourakarmikas are the foundation of the Municipal Administration Department. They are the pillars of the society. Those workers kept urban areas clean. Their importance was felt when they went on strike across the State sometime ago this year.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said that pourakarmikas should be given their retirement benefits on their last working day before retirement. It would help them a lot instead of delaying.

Director of the Municipal Administration Manjushree was present on the occasion.