‘Govt. will protect sanctity of Sammed Shikharji’

December 22, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy informed Dharmasthala Pattadhikari and Rajya Sabha Member D. Veerendra Heggade that the government will protect the sanctity of Sammed Shikharji, the pilgrimage centre of Jains in the State of Jharkhand, on Thursday.

A communique from Mr. Heggade’s office here said the MP met Mr. Reddy on Thursday evening at New Delhi and impressed upon him the need to protect the sanctity of the holy place and that the Jain community was deeply concerned over the State government’s decision to convert it into a tourist centre.

To this, Mr. Reddy responded saying he has already made a statement on the floor of the Lok Sabha that the sanctity of the Shikharji would be maintained. He also has written to the Jharkhand Chief Minister in this regard advising him to maintain the Shikharji as a holy place. Mr. Heggade also urged the Minister to ensure the government protects the sanctity of all holy places across the country without commercialising them.