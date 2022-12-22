‘Govt. will protect sanctity of Sammed Shikharji’

December 22, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Special Correspondent

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy informed Dharmasthala Pattadhikari and Rajya Sabha Member D. Veerendra Heggade that the government will protect the sanctity of Sammed Shikharji, the pilgrimage centre of Jains in the State of Jharkhand, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A communique from Mr. Heggade’s office here said the MP met Mr. Reddy on Thursday evening at New Delhi and impressed upon him the need to protect the sanctity of the holy place and that the Jain community was deeply concerned over the State government’s decision to convert it into a tourist centre.

To this, Mr. Reddy responded saying he has already made a statement on the floor of the Lok Sabha that the sanctity of the Shikharji would be maintained. He also has written to the Jharkhand Chief Minister in this regard advising him to maintain the Shikharji as a holy place. Mr. Heggade also urged the Minister to ensure the government protects the sanctity of all holy places across the country without commercialising them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US