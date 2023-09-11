ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. will not interfere in controversy over celebrating Ganeshotsava at Mangalore University, says Minister

September 11, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Monday that the government will not interfere in the controversy related to allowing or not allowing Ganeshotsava celebration at Mangala auditorium on the premises of Mangalore University and the university, which is an autonomous body, will have to take a call on it.

To a question at a press meet, the Minister said that it is not right for outsiders to interfere in the matter. “The Chancellor (Governor), the Vice-Chancellor (now acting Vice-Chancellor at Mangalore University) will decide on the matter. There are students, teachers and other staff members of the university to decide on the matter,” he said.

The Minister said that the topic of discussion should be on improving the standard of the university whose National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade has fallen from A grade to B grade and not create a controversy or confusion by taking up a trivial matter.

“Ganeshotsava is being celebrated in the university for decades. I don’t understand why its celebration has become a controversy this year. Why should outsiders interfere in the matter,” the Minister said.

