Govt. will hike minimum import price of arecanut to ₹351 per kg, says Shobha Karandlaje

February 10, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUTTUR

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said here on Friday, February 10, that Karnataka government will hike the minimum import price of arecanut to ₹351 per kg from ₹251 per kg.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 5 th three-day ‘Krishi Yantra mela’ (farm machinery fair) on the premises of Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology, she said that the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has sent a proposal on raising the minimum import price, to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The DGFT, in turn, will have to forward the same to the Union Ministry of Commerce which will have to take a final call on the same.

“The government is committed to hike the minimum import price of arecanut to ₹351 a kg and will do it,” the minister said adding that it will help further to stabilise the prices in the domestic market.

The minister suggested arecanut and coconut growers to cultivate oil palm as an inter-crop as there is demand for palm oil which is being imported now. There is a need to achieve self sufficiency in edible oil production in the country. Farmers should cooperate in this regard.

Ms. Karandlaje said that the government will come out with the revised guidelines for releasing subsidy for the purchase of farm machineries and tools. A large chunk of subsidy should not go for the purchase of only tractors. Instead, farmers should be able to purchase other farm machineries and tools which are required in the daily operations. If more subsidy is allotted for the purchase of such machineries and tools, it will help a large chunk of farmers.

The minister said that there is demand for more units (or numbers) of farm machineries and tools in the customer hire centres across the country. Hence, more units will be made available in the centres.

Ms. Karandlaje asked youth to explore the avenues of producing value added products made from coconut as she said that there is huge demand for those products, including coconut sugar, coconut mik and the like.

Kishore Kumar Kodgi, president, the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd. appealed to the Union government not to allow import of arecanut as it will hit the domestic market. The government should implement smart village project to retain youth in villages by providing all infrastructure facilities.

The CAMPCO, Vivekananda Vidyavardhana Sangha and Arecanut Research and Development Foundation have organised the mela.