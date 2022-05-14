Govt. will build five Deendayal Upadhyay hostels at a cost of ₹250 crore, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

May 14, 2022 18:30 IST

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said in Manipal on Saturday that the government will construct five Deendayal Upadhyay hostels in the State.

Each of them will accommodate 1,000 students and they will be built at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore by investing ₹50 crore in each hostel, he said.

The Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating an Indira Gandhi Post-Matric Nursing Hostel for Girls built in Manipal at a cost of ₹4.24 crore.

Mr. Poojary said that the Deendayal Upadhyay hostels will accommodate students of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and minorities under one roof.

Stating that the demand for hostels is increasing every year, the Minister said that the government will also construct 50 Kanakadasa hostels in the State. In addition, it will build 100 B.R. Amedkar residential schools for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The government will invest ₹29 crore to build Narayana Guru residential schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Shivamogga districts.

Mr. Poojary said that the government will launch an English-speaking course for students in government hostels from this year. It will invest ₹5 crore for it.

The government is also planning to teach karate to boys in government hostels.

The Minister said that a hostel to accommodate 250 girl students will be constructed in Udupi at an estimated cost of ₹6.5 crore. The foundation stone for the building will be laid shortly.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said that the government will meet the pending demand for hostels in Udupi district within the next two years.