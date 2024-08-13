GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. will be asked to declare support price for arecanut, says Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner

Published - August 13, 2024 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said on Tuesday that he will send a proposal to the government to declare support price for arecanut.

Speaking at a meeting of farmers in his office, the Deputy Commissioner said that arecanut growers are demanding the support price.

He said that efforts will be made to simplify the procedure of issuing gun licence to farmers to protect crops from wild animals. Anomalies in the transfer of gun licence from the head of the family to the next heir will be rectified. Lower offices will be instructed to speed up the scrutiny of applications filed for issuing gun licences.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the administration will examine the demands for setting up monkey and peacock parks to prevent crop loss to farmers from their attacks. There is no provision with the government to release compensation to the crop loss caused by monkeys and peacocks. The government releases the compensation for the loss of arecanut and coconut palms.

The farmer leaders complained that private companies laying power supply lines are damaging the farm lands by digging the fertile land illegally and thus causing loss to farmers. Responding to it, the Deputy Commissioner said that digging the land for drawing electricity lines is not illegal. He will call a joint meeting of such company authorities and famers to sort out the issue.

The Deputy Commissioner said that farmers need not pay any money to Mescom for linking their Aadhaar numbers with irrigation pumpset numbers.

Mr. Muhilan said that he will instruct the tahsildars to convene farmers’ meeting at taluk levels once in three months. Farmer leaders pointed out that the government has sanctioned compensation to farmers whose farm land adjoining Thumbe vented dam have been affected. But the compensation has not been released. Responding to it the Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials concerned to release it within two days.

