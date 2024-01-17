Govt. will address issues pertaining to grant of house sites to poor: Hebbalkar

January 17, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi district in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Wednesday said the administration will resolve issues pertaining to grant of house sites for the poor and will consider the demand for sanctioning five cents of land for the homeless in rural areas on priority.

Speaking after distributing title deeds to 55 beneficiaries at the Brahmavara Taluk Office, Ms. Hebbalkar said she had discussed the issue of title deeds with the Deputy Commissioner. Very soon, all those who have applied for deeds, including those residing near the Seashore, would get the documents, she said.

The Minister said the Congress, that introduced land reforms providing lands to the cultivator, has always been pro-poor. Therefore, it implemented the five pre-poll guarantees within seven months of coming to power. Ms. Hebbalkar said the administration has received over 600 applications in Brahmavara taluk for title deeds, of which 55 are distributed. She asked officials to get the Khata done for such beneficiaries without any demure. Remaining applications would be attended to shortly.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Manjunath Bhandary regretted officials of late are allotting 3 cents of land for the homeless in rural areas as against the earlier 5 cents. Small land size affects rural avocation, including dairy farming, he said urging the Minister to revert to the earlier practice.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna told the Minister that staff shortage in gram panchayats is affecting functioning of panchayats as well as service delivery and urged her to address the issue.

Ms. Hebbalkar participated in a similar programme in Kundapura later. She told the officials to sort out penency of over one thousand applications for title deeds in the taluk before the model code of conduct of Lok Sabha elections comes in to force. Kundapura MLA A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi and others were present.

