Govt. Wenlock Hospital’s new surgical super speciality block begins functioning

Published - November 08, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The building was constructed at the cost of ₹56 crore with grants from the Mangaluru Smart City Mission

The Hindu Bureau

Some of the doctors and healthcare professionals from the teams that performed seven surgeries at the new surgical super speciality block of Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The new surgical super speciality block building of the Government Wenlock Hospital became operational when seven surgeries were performed in the five operation theatres (OTs) in the super speciality wing of the seven-storey building on Thursday.

A team comprising Hemalata and Vishwavijeta performed five nose-related surgeries. Another team led by Suresh Pai performed a thoracic surgery. Arjun Shetty and team removed a blood clot in a brain. “Henceforth all super-speciality surgeries will be performed in the five OTs on the fourth floor of the building,” D.S. Shivaprakash, District Surgeon and Superintendent of the hospital, told The Hindu.

Dr. Shivaprakash said hospital’s urologist Sadananada Poojary and anaesthetist Suresh Bhat worked with other healthcare professionals for the smooth conduct of the seven procedures.

The hospital’s Arogya Raksha Samiti members G. Shashidhar Bajal, Saleem and Anil contributed money and also took the help of philanthropists to install a drinking water unit in the new building.

The five OTs on the third floor of the building will be used for general and orthopaedic surgeries. Arrangements are being made to start these surgeries from December 1, he said.

The building was constructed at the cost of ₹56 crore using grants from the Mangaluru Smart City Mission. Of the seven floors, four are ready to use.

Minister for Health and Dakshina Kannada district Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated the building on August 15. The ultrasound scanning unit and X-ray unit started functioning from the basement from September 2 and September 11, respectively. The casualty unit of the hospital started functioning from the new building from September 18.

Dr. Shivaprakash said the new block has further strengthened the capacity of the hospital in providing quality healthcare to people of the region.

