Govt. wants to meet PM over Upper Bhadra, Mekedatu projects: DKS

December 14, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that the State government wants to take a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss matters pertaining to the Upper Bhadra and Mekedatu projects.

Replying to questions by N. Ravi Kumar, T.A. Sharavana and Chidananda M. Gowda over irrigation matters during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced ₹ 5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project in the 2023-24 Budget. But no money has been released so far.

“You also join the delegation,” Mr. Shivakumar invited the Opposition members who questioned the government over release of Cauvery water, progress in Mekedatu project and funds allocated to Upper Bhadra Project.

Mr. Shivakumar said that the State reserved ₹ 2,723 crore for the Upper Bhadra project in 2023-24 Budget. The government had given administrative approval for the ₹ 21,473.67 crore revised Detailed Project Report of Upper Bhadra Project on December 16, 2020.

