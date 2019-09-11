Government urged to withhold new Motor Vehicles Act

Urging the State government to first create awareness on the Motor Vehicles Act 2019, U.T. Khader, MLA, Mangaluru and former Urban Development Minister, said here on Tuesday that the government should not implement it in the State for at least the next six months.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Khader said that State governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Goa have not implemented the new Act.

He said that the Act imposed hefty fine on traffic rules offenders in addition to prescribing imprisonment for certain offences. There was a need to review the Act in the interests of the common people. The Union government should have re-think.

Mr. Khader said that the provisions under the new Act were such that it considered vehicle users as “enemies” because the amount of fine prescribed for certain offences were unbearable for the common people. It could lead to corruption, the former Minister said.

He said that certain provisions under the Act could be relaxed if the State government framed rules for the Act.

He said that he would speak on how the Act had hit the common people in the next Assembly session to draw the attention of the government to it.