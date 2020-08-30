Govt. urged to take steps to help revive industries

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) president K.B. Arasappa has appealed to the State government to take steps to revive industries, more so the micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), that have been hit hard by the lockdown.
Taking to reporters in Udupi on Saturday, Mr. Arasappa said that the association has brought to the notice of the Union government and the State government the problems of MSMEs and has suggested ways to revive these enterprises.
Supply chain disruptions
The Union government, he said, has been requested to take steps to remove supply chain disruptions that have come in the way of renewing production in industries.
The governments should inject cash into MSMEs by means of direct pay roll support till this year-end.
The interest rate for bank loans taken by MSMEs should be reduced to 6 %. The Union government should consider payment of ESI contribution of MSMEs. Udupi district has around 15,280 MSMEs that provide employment to 1.17 lakh people.
There were three industrial parks developed by KIADB and three parks developed by KSSIDC.
“Unfortunately about 20 % of these units may not revive at all because of [the economic] shock (the units have suffered),” he said.
He said that there was a need to set up two large industries in Udupi that will help in creation of more MSMEs across the district.
