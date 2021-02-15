Govt. urged to declare Yakshagana as an art form of the State

MANGALURU

The three-day 24th Dakshina Kannada District Sahitya Sammelan which concluded here on Sunday urged the government to declare Yakshagana as a representative art form of the State.

Reading out the resolutions passed in the sammelan, president of Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat S. Pradeep Kumar Kalkura said that the State government should also declare Tulu as a language of the State.

The sammelan said that development projects in the district should not be taken up at the cost of environment.

The sammelan urged the government to construct a ranga mandir in Mangaluru at the earliest. The move to build the ranga mandir has not made any headway and the government should take it up on priority, the sammelan said.

It also demanded a Kannada Bhavan for Mangaluru and Kannada bhavans in each one of the taluks.

Speaking at the valedictory function, scholar B.A. Vivek Rai supported the demand of the sammelan for a ranga mandir and a Kannada Bhavan.

Mr. Rai, formerly Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi, and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), said that having the Town Hall in the city is not enough for all activities and a ranga mandir should be built at the earliest.

Like in Bengaluru, the Kannada Bhavan can also house a library, he said and added that it should house all types of Kannada books, including books on classic Kannada literature.

Mr. Rai suggested that Kannada-medium schools could be supported and developed on public-private partnership by taking help from donors. Many Kannada-medium schools, mainly in the government sector, needed support to meet the challenges of modern education. They required Information Technology tools on par with other schools managed by private establishments. Each such school might require an investment of up to ₹30 lakh which could be collected from donors.

President of the sammelan scholar M. Prabhakara Joshi was felicitated on the occasion.