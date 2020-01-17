Govt. trying to convert India into Hindu nation: Activists

Activists opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) alleged that the Union government was trying to convert secular India into a Hindu nation.

Addressing a rally organised by The Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi at Adyar on Wednesday, Harsh Mander, activist and former IAS officer, and Shivasunder, human rights activist, alleged that the government after the Jammu and Kashmir and the Ram Mandir issue, was now focusing on having a Hindu rashtra.

Mr. Mander said the fight against CAA, NPR and NRC was to save the Constitution. Muslims in the country are Indians by choice, he said. “Humanity is my religion. In case the government wants to decide my religion on the basis of documents, I will register as a Muslim,” he said. Asking people to take up the fight against CAA on the lines of the Civil Disobedience Movement taken up by Mahatma Gandhi, Mr. Mander said the people’s fight would not stop.

Kannan Gopinathan, former IAS officer, said the Union government thought it could scare the people. But it can not succeed. The government was crossing its limits, he said.

Mr. Shivasundar requested the Opposition parties to take up the matter in the Budget session of Parliament. He alleged that the Centre was spreading lies on CAA, NRC and NPR. He said Home Minister Amit Shah should study the history of the country properly.

The rally was supported by 30 organisations, including the Congress and Muslim organisations.