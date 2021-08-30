Govt. to train 10,000 college teachers for implementing NEP

The new policy is student-friendly and student-centric, says Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said here on Monday that the government will train 10,000 college teachers in the next one year for implementing National Education Policy 2020.

Addressing a gathering at a programme to launch the implementation of the policy in Mangalore University in the academic year 2021-22, the Minister said that the government has aimed at completing the implementation of the policy in the next 10 years, though the Union government has set a target of 15 years.

The Minister said that the effective implementation of the policy is crucial in reaching out the benefits of the policy to students.

Dr. Narayan said that the State government is not implementing the policy in a hurry. The Union government deliberated upon the draft of the policy for over five years before finally launching it a year ago. About three lakh suggestions were examined before finalising the policy. A revised education policy has been launched in the country after 34 years.

The Minister said that three factors — revising the curriculum, paedology (teaching method) and assessment — are key in implementing the policy effectively.

Dr. Narayan said that after the policy is implemented over the years, colleges will come out of the affiliating system. The policy is student-friendly and student-centric.

Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education, P. Pradeep said that the new policy offered much flexibility to students. The department has launched awareness programmes on the policy. Colleges should also open help desks.

Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya said that the university wants to launch five post-graduate courses at its advanced science research centre coming up at Belapu in Udupi district from the academic year 2022-23. The university also wants to launch a centre for coastal development studies in Belapu in memory of late V.S. Acharya, a former Minister and legislator. It requires about ₹5 crore for the purpose.

The Minister also launched a new constituent college of the university at Bannur in Moodbidri on the occasion.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Vice-Chairman, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, B. Timme Gowda and others were present.