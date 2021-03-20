Govt. to sponsor Mangaluru kite festival to make it annual event, says Minister

Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology C.P. Yogeshwar said here on Saturday that the government will henceforth sponsor the Mangaluru kite festival and will promote it as an annual event.

Responding to an appeal at an interactive session on ‘promoting tourism in the coastal belt’, organised by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists (DKUWJ), the Minister said that the kite festival can be promoted as a brand of Mangaluru.

Earlier, kite flyer Dinesh Holla from ‘Team Mangaluru’ sought the government’s support for the festival.

The Minister asked the stakeholders of tourism in the coastal belt to sit together and prepare an itinerary of activities to be promoted in the belt by linking the activities. “Provide the government a concrete plan to attract tourists to the coastal belt,” he said.

B.S. Girish, vice-president, Hotel Ocean Pearl, said that organising kambala events in the belt is becoming a personal affair. It can be promoted as a sports event in a particular place by making four or more pairs of buffaloes to run in slush tracks at a time. There is a need to prepare a calendar of events of tourism activities in the belt.

Naren Koduvattat, IT professional, said that tourism activities should be planned in such a way that tourists should be retained in the coastal belt for sometime to enable them to attend the activities and visit places. The homestay concept should be nurtured with the support of the government.

Mr. Koduvattat drew the attention of the Minister on the urgent need to protect the beaches, especially in Udupi district, from the menace of building sea walls. The pristine beaches are being lost in the coastal belt, he said, adding that yacht tourism can be promoted in the belt.

Other suggestions emerged included need for the marketing of tourist attractions at the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama, promoting boat houses, promoting rain tourism, surfing, river festivals, heritage museums, tourist villages, fishing expedition, and the like.

President of DKUWJ Srinivas Nayak Indaje suggested that the Minister organise an investors’ meet in Mangaluru to enable those interested in investing in tourism sector to get to know the opportunities available. Responding to it, the Minister said that the government will organise it shortly.