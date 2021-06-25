Govt. to review re-introducing Karavali package for paddy

MANGALURU

25 June 2021 19:41 IST

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil said here on Friday that the State government will review re-introducing the Karavali package for paddy growers in the coastal region.

Speaking to presspersons after a meeting, the Minister said that the government had been providing ₹7,500 per hectare as an incentive to growers for promoting paddy cultivation in the region. But the scheme was withdrawn later.

Meanwhile, the MLAs, who attended the meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner here, urged him (the Minister) to re-introduce the scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

“I will discuss the matter with the department officials in Bengaluru and will later take a decision on re-introducing the scheme,” the Minister said.

Mr. Patil said that Dakshina Kannada has 8,000 acres of paddy land left uncultivated. The department will examine whether they can be brought under farming through cooperative model.

Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes and in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that about 651 acres of fallow paddy land is being brought under cultivation in the district in this kharif season.

Of these, 200 acres each are in Bantwal and Moodbidri Assembly segments, 150 acres in Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency and 51 acres in Puttur Assembly segment.