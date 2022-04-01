Govt. to retain staff of Mother and Child Hospital after takeover

Though the State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to take over the management of Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi, staff and personnel of the hospital need not worry as their services will be continued, Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat assured them on Thursday.

He was speaking to reporters after hearing grievances of the staff during his visit to the hospital, that was opened under public-private partnership model with BRS Ventures in Udupi.

Following business loss, entrepreneur B.R. Shetty had written to the Government expressing his inability to run the show last year and since then, hospital affairs, including payment of salaries to the staff, were in the doldrums.

Mr. Bhat assured the staff that their services on contract basis as earlier will be continued by the Government in the 200-bed hospital. Besides sanctioning 103 additional staff, the Government has sanctioned ₹9.83 crore annually for maintenance, he said. The takeover process will commence soon.

Meanwhile, the MLA said that Udupi is likely to get a government medical college under public-private partnership model while the Infrastructure Development Department will soon prepare a detailed project report for it. The new district hospital is in the final phases of construction and once it is ready, getting a medical college will become easy, he said.

Opting for the public-private partnership model will be a wise choice as the Union Government is concentrating on districts that do not have any medical college. Since Udupi has one private medical college, the Union Government may not sanction a government college, he felt.