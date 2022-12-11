Govt. to organise Yakshagana Sammelana in Udupi in January

December 11, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said on Sunday that the State government has proposed to organise a State-level Yakshagana Sammelana in Udupi in the last week of January, 2023.

Speaking at the valedictory of Kishora Yakshagana Sambhrama 2022 at Rajangana of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, the minister said that the government did mention organising the State-level Yakshagana Sammelana in the 2022-23 Budget. It will be organised on the lines of Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.

Teams of children from 30 high schools in Udupi district staged 30 Yakshagana performances during the Kishora Yakshagana Sambhrama – 2022 from November 27 to December 11. It was organised by Yaksha Shikshana Trust of Udupi in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture and the Mutt.

The minister said that the government will sanction ₹10 lakh to the trust from this financial year to help its various activities. Training children in Yakshagana should continue.

The ‘paryaya’ seer and the swami of Sri Krishnapura Mutt Vidyasagara Tirtha spoke. The president of the trust and Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat was present.