Govt. to organise job fair in Kundapur on June 29

The State government will organise a mega job fair at Bhandarkars Arts and Science College in Kundapur in Udupi district on June 29, according to Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivasa Poojary.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday, the Minister said that over 40 reputed companies will participate in the event to select candidates. And, about 2,500 candidates are expected to attend the job fair.

Minister of Higher Education, Information Technology, Skill Development and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan will inaugurate the fair, he said.

Udupi District Skill Development Officer Jagadish said that the companies will select candidates for technical posts.

More than 1,000 job-seekers have registered their names for the job fair through https://udupi.nic.in and 300 more have registered through offline mode.

In addition, 1,000 more candidates are expected to register in another one week, he said.

Mr. Jagadish said that vacant posts have been listed for the job fair after verifying with the employers that they are not related to non technical-field jobs.

Many a time, at job fairs, aspirants are disappointed as the come across only marketing field jobs.