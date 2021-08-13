Govt. to organise health camps for children in a big way across State

MANGALURU

13 August 2021 00:28 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday that the government has instructed the departments concerned to organise general health check-up camps for children across the State.

It is in view of some COVID-19 cases detected among children especially in Bengaluru and in some other districts in the past few days, he said.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival at the international airport here, Mr. Bommai said that such camps will not only help detect COVID-19 cases but also check instances of malnutrition and other problems among children.

The Health Department will conduct these camps in association with the Education Department. “It will be conducted in a big way,” he said.

Incidentally, Karkala MLA and Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar initiated such a special drive in his constituency in Udupi district in July.

Mr. Bommai arrived here on a two-day visit to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. It was his first visit after taking charge as Chief Minister. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister and Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar, Energy Minster Mr. Kumar and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary.

Later, speaking at the COVID-19 management meeting here, the Chief Minister asked the Dakshina Kannada administration to complete these camps within one-and-half months. “No child should be left unchecked by then,” he said.

To a question from reporters, the Chief Minister said that he had spoken to BJP MLA from Mudigere M.P. Kumaraswamy who staged a protest in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. The MLA has raised issues relating to flood relief measures. These issues will be addressed as after a meeting on Friday, he added.

Referring to BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi reportedly stating that Indira Canteens should be named as Annapoorna canteens, the Chief Minister said that it is not the view of the government. It is his opinion, Mr. Bommai added.