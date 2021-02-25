Govt. to host IT summit in city in October

Looking beyond Bengaluru, the State government will host an Information Technology summit in Mangaluru in this October, the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Information Technology, Bio-Technology, Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan said here on Wednesday.
Speaking at the Mangaluru Innovation Conclave hosted by Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KEONICS) and the Centre for Contemporary Issues, Bengaluru the Minister said that Mangaluru has enough scope for the expansion of IT and IT enabled industries.
Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, said that an “entrepreneurship mela” will be organised in Mangaluru in June. He said that economic activity in Dakshina Kannada should thrive without affecting the local culture and traditions. There is scope for the expansion of economic activities in Sullia, Puttur, Belthangady, and Bantwal taluks.
Mr. Kateel said that there is a need for having a “bank of lands” with about 10,000 acres for the expansion of industries. Single-window clearance facility is required for clearing the projects.
He said that a committee will be formed to take the Mangaluru Innovation Conclave initiative forward.
Mr. Kateel suggested to the Deputy Chief Minister to reserve funds in the 2021-22 Budget for developing an IT park at Derebail in the city through the KEONICS.
