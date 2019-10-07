Govt. to help farmers in removal of flood sludge from plantations

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary said here on Sunday that the government will help farmers remove the sludge that has accumulated in some arecanut and paddy plantations especially in Belthangady taluk following the flash floods two months ago.

Speaking to presspersons after the inauguration of his office in the Deputy Commissioner’s office building, the Minister said the government was aware that many farmers could not remove the huge quantity of sludge from the plantations on their own. Hence, it was decided at the government level to help.

He said that site-specific decisions would have to be taken on whether earthmovers should be used to lift the sludge or whether it should be removed manually. He said that the government help would be based on the quantity of sludge accumulated in the plantations.

The flash floods in the Mrutyunjaya, Netravati and its tributaries on August 9 caused extensive damage to the plantations in Didupe, Mittabagilu, Killuru, Kadirudyavara, Neriya, Kalmanja and Charmadi areas of Belthangady taluk as the floods brough sludge, huge tree trunks and other debris.

The Minister said the district administration has also prepared the list of flood victims who lost their houses completely and needed to rebuild. The list has been sent to the government for necessary action. To a question, Mr. Poojary who holds the portfolios of Ports, Fisheries, Inland Water Transport and Muzrai, said that it is better fishermen solved issues related to bull trawling and fishing using lights among themselves.

Else the government would have to intervene and take action as both have been banned by the government.

In bull trawling, a net is tied between two mechanised boats and is dragged for some km to catch fish.

The Minister said that the Fisheries Department had held some rounds of talks with the fishermen. Some groups are opposing it while some are for it. But the government will allow for any clashes.

It would be inevitable to take the legal action. Mr. Poojary said that he would be available to people in the office on Mondays.