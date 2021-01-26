Govt. to hand over gomal land to cow shelters

Revenue Minister R. Ashok going through a letter from Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swami seeking gomal land for Go Shalas in Udupi on Monday.

MANGALURU

26 January 2021 01:30 IST

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Monday said that the government was contemplating handing over Gomal land to Go Shalas being run by the government, NGOs and religious institutions.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Ashok said that government support, including providing land for Go Shalas, is necessary to protect indigenous cow progeny. The government will soon formulate a policy on this before handing over Gomal land. He has also received a letter from Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swamiji in this connection, he said.

Meanwhile, a communiqué from the mutt here said that the swamiji has informed the Minister that thousands acres of of Gomal land in the State have already been encroached upon. Still, there was some extent of Gomal land intact and if they were handed over to Go Shalas, the move would go a long way in cow protection, the swamiji said. The government has to give priority towards cow protection following the promulgation of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance 2020, he said.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat was present.

Kumki land

Speaking about Kumki land, Soppina Betta and Baane land, Mr. Ashok said that there has been a continuous tug of war between governments and farmers on the issue from the British period itself. While farmers claim that such land, acting as buffer for their agricultural land, governments have claimed that they (such occupation) were encroachments.

Vast extents of such land were encroached upon in Malnad region as well as in the coastal area. The government would have to formulate a policy. Several coffee and tea estate owners have encroached upon vast extents of such land and are earning considerable revenue, while there was no return for the government. As such, the government will take a decision about leasing out such land for long tenures and earn revenue too, Mr. Ashok said.

He further said that the Forest Department has agreed to return about 6 lakh acres of deemed forest land to the Revenue Department. The government will hand over these land parcels to those who have already been cultivating them.