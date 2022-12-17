Govt. to establish Dharmasthala Management Authority to preserve sanctity of Sri Kshetra: Anand Singh

December 17, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Tourism Minister Anand Singh on Saturday said the government will establish ‘Dharmasthala Management Authority’ to preserve the sanctity of the Sri Kshetra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the renovated bathing ghat on the banks of river Netravathi at Dharmasthala near here, the Minister asked Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar and Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja to submit a proposal to the government in this regard.

Mr. Singh said people might disobey the government, but not religious tenets. Dharmasthala was a sacred pilgrimage centre and not merely a tourist destination. Liquor shops, non-vegetarian eateries, gambling, and such other activities should not be allowed in and around the Sri Kshetra, he said.

He noted that the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority established by the government was functioning smoothly. The government would extend all support to the proposed Dharmasthala athority too, he said.

Renovated at a cost of ₹4.8 crore jointly by the Tourism and Public Works departments, the bathing ghat would further be developed at a cost of ₹5 crore, which would be released by month-end, Mr. Singh said.

Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade said the Sri Kshetra was providing all facilities to visiting pilgrims with focus on maintaining cleanliness.

Mr. Heggade said governments should not allow operation of commercial establishments, non-vegetarian eateries, bars etc., in the vicinity of pilgrim centres. He would urge the Central government to form necessary guidelines on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, he said. Mr. Singh performed “Gaja Seve” by donating an elephant.

Mr. Heggade felicitated PWD-NH division executive engineer Shivaprasad Ajila and PWD executive engineer M. Yashavanth Kumar for their contribution in the ghat renovation.

MLC K. Prathap Simha Nayak, D. Harshendra Kumar, tourism deputy director N. Manikya, Dharmasthala Gram Panchayat president Jaya Monappa Gowda, and others were present.