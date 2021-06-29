Govt. to decide re-opening temples by July 5

Minister for Muzrai and Welfare of Backward Classes Kota Srinivasa Poojary said on Tuesday that the government will take a decision on re-opening temples in the State by July 5.

Speaking to reporters at Kundapur in Udupi district, the Minister said that if B and C category temples are re-opened, there will not be heavy rush of devotees. But, if A category temples are re-opened, there is every chance of devotees thronging in huge numbers resulting in overcrowding. Then, it will be difficult to follow social distancing.

The State government will discuss the matter and take a call by Monday next.

The matters relating to resuming mass feeding and all categories of sevas should also be discussed. “I will meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa either on Thursday or Friday to discuss the matter,” Mr. Poojary said.

Earlier, the Minister visited Gopady Gram Panchayat to take stock of COVID-19 situation in the village.