Govt. to continue Brahmavara agriculture college

Published - June 25, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Brahmavara Krishi College Ulisi Horata Samiti on Tuesday said the State government has agreed to continue the Diploma Agriculture College at Brahmavara in Udupi district.

A communique said district in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar conveyed the government’s decision over telephone to samiti convener and former Legislative Council chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty on Tuesday. The joint action by Udupi District Raita Sangha, Karnataka Prantha Raita Sangha, Dalita Sangharsha Samiti, Krishi Koolikara Sangha, Centre for Indian Trade Union, and others thus yielded positive results, the samiti said.

Thanking the Minister of Agriculture for taking the decision, the samiti congratulated MLC Manjunath Bhandary and Ms. Hebbalkar for their affirmative role.

