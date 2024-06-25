GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. to continue Brahmavara agriculture college

Published - June 25, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Brahmavara Krishi College Ulisi Horata Samiti on Tuesday said the State government has agreed to continue the Diploma Agriculture College at Brahmavara in Udupi district.

A communique said district in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar conveyed the government’s decision over telephone to samiti convener and former Legislative Council chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty on Tuesday. The joint action by Udupi District Raita Sangha, Karnataka Prantha Raita Sangha, Dalita Sangharsha Samiti, Krishi Koolikara Sangha, Centre for Indian Trade Union, and others thus yielded positive results, the samiti said.

Thanking the Minister of Agriculture for taking the decision, the samiti congratulated MLC Manjunath Bhandary and Ms. Hebbalkar for their affirmative role.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.