Govt. to consider tourism as an industry and extend support: Yogeshwar

‘Private players will be encouraged to invest in tourism sector’

Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology C.P. Yogeshwar on Saturday said the government will treat tourism as an industry and extend all support to private entrepreneurs, including provision for subsidy, to establish projects in coastal Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters at the Blue Flat beach at Padubidri in Udupi district, the Minister said, “We have failed somewhere. But it does not mean we can take corrective measures. There was vast potential in the tourism sector and private participation should be encouraged”.

The government would extend all help to entrepreneurs to develop tourism facilities along the coast as mentioned in the Tourism Policy 2025, he said. While neighbouring Goa and Kerala have leaped forward in tourism sector, Karnataka would follow the same, he added.

Mr. Yogeshwar said the department would approach the Prime Minister seeking permission to operate sea planes along the 320-km Karnataka coast for which there is high demand. The department would also seek permission for receiving foreign yachts bringing tourists to Karnataka, he said. The government was committed to develop coastal tourism and he would urge the Chief Minister to give focus to health, eco, and coastal tourism circuits.

He said all these years potential of the tourism sector was not exploited and private players were not roped in. Tourism-related activities should be undertaken on public private partnership basis wherein the government would play the role of the facilitator. This would generate substantial local employment too.

Speaking about Padubidri Blue Flag beach, Mr. Yogeshwar said there was lot of potential to develop watersports facilities at the venue. The department would take the adjacent revenue land on lease from the Revenue Department and provide the same to any private player who comes forward to set up water sports activities, he said.

Responding to demands from local residents to widen the access road to the beach that was witnessing traffic jams, particularly on weekends, Mr. Yogeshwar said ₹10 crore would be released for the purpose.