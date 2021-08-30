Mangaluru

Govt. to change selection criteria for Rajyotsava Award

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said on Monday that his department is now thinking of changing selection criteria for Rajyotsava Award.

Speaking at a Meet-the-Press organised by Udupi Press Club in Udupi, the Minister said that the regular selection committee to be constituted by the government was hitherto selecting award winners based on applications filed before it. Now, in addition to screening the applications filed by those who seek the award, the committee itself will identify some of the most deserving prodigies for the award.

The selection committee will do the ground level search to identify such talented persons and name them for the award. The Minister said that he will speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and officials concerned and take a final decision on forming guidelines.

“People’s opinion will be also considered to transform it to be an ideal selection method,” he added.

On a State flag, Mr. Kumar said that he has no intention to stir a controversy, but he will hold discussions with the Chief Minister.

The Minister said that he has asked the Finance Department to restore grants reduced to various academies in view of the pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 8:18:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/govt-to-change-selection-criteria-for-rajyotsava-award/article36186565.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY