Govt. to change selection criteria for Rajyotsava Award

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said on Monday that his department is now thinking of changing selection criteria for Rajyotsava Award.

Speaking at a Meet-the-Press organised by Udupi Press Club in Udupi, the Minister said that the regular selection committee to be constituted by the government was hitherto selecting award winners based on applications filed before it. Now, in addition to screening the applications filed by those who seek the award, the committee itself will identify some of the most deserving prodigies for the award.

The selection committee will do the ground level search to identify such talented persons and name them for the award. The Minister said that he will speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and officials concerned and take a final decision on forming guidelines.

“People’s opinion will be also considered to transform it to be an ideal selection method,” he added.

On a State flag, Mr. Kumar said that he has no intention to stir a controversy, but he will hold discussions with the Chief Minister.

The Minister said that he has asked the Finance Department to restore grants reduced to various academies in view of the pandemic.