Govt. to build sports hostel for women in city, says Sports Minister

Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, Planning, Programme Coordination and Statistics K.C. Narayana Gowda said here on Friday that the government will construct a sports hostel for women near Urwa grounds in the city.
Addressing presspersons after a review meeting in the office of Deputy Commissioner, the Minister said that the hostel to accommodate about 60 women will cost about ₹1.5 crore.
The Minister said that two sportspersons will be accommodated in each room. Earlier it had been planned to construct the building as a dormitory. But the earlier plan has been shelved now. The hostel will have enough security and training facilities.
The Minister said that the Dakshina Kannada district administration is yet to make full use of ₹27 crore pertaining to his department. The amount is grants from MLAs and MP. The administration has been instructed to complete the on going works of the department at the earliest.
The Mangaluru City South MLA, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, said that some of the ongoing projects are part of the ₹27 crore grant. The said amount will be fully utilised when those projects are completed.
Mr. Kamath said that some of the sports projects will be taken up under the smart city mission. It includes building sports complex at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore, building a volleyball stadium at a cost of ₹10 crore, and development of Mangala stadium at a cost of ₹10 crore.
