Govt. to build a mega dining building at Kukke Subrahmanya

The government will construct a three-floor building at Kukke Subrahmanya to enable about 3,000 persons dine at a time, according to Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary.

Speaking at a meeting in Kukke Subrahmanya on Tuesday to discuss phase III projects to be taken up under the ₹300-crore Master Plan for the temple town, the Minister said that the particular building will have architecture prevalent in the coastal region. In addition, the Minister said, a hall which will have a seating capacity of 1,000 will be constructed at Injady, near the town. It will have spacious parking, rest rooms and emergency medical facilities.

The meeting decided to re-build the snana ghatta (bathing place) on the Kumaradhara to enable devotees to take bath safely. It decided that Mr. Poojary and Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara, who is also the president of development committee of the temple, should meet the Chief Minister to get a new power station for the temple town.

The meeting also decided to have an open Gou Shala (open shelter for cows) on 17 acres of land at Ainekidu. Cows will be allowed to let freely graze on this land.

The meeting discussed building seva counters, rest houses, museum, security office, information centre and shops to sell silver items and “hannu kai” in the traditional style.

Apart from Mr. Angara, president of the managing committee of the temple Mohanram Sulli participated in the meeting.