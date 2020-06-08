Govt. to allow sevas in temples after consultation with Centre

Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said here on Monday that a decision on allowing sevas in temples will be taken after holding consultation with the Union government. Talking to reporters after having darshan at Kadri Manjunatha temple here, Mr. Poojary said that devotees have been demanding that temples be thrown open and they be allowed to offer prayers that would help in boosting their confidence in the fight against COVID-19.
“Sevas will be allowed gradually in consultation with the Union government,” he said. The Minister said that most of the temples opened their doors to devotees on Monday. Some temples have postponed their opening as they expect a sudden surge of devotees. “I have to look into issues which have delayed the opening of Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple,” he said. Mr. Poojary came to the Kadri Manjunatha temple along with Mayor Diwakar and some councillors. Following darshan, priests of the temple sought permission to perform rituals to replace the “Garudagamba”. Mr. Poojary said that rituals can be performed by ensuring that there is no violation of safety norms.
