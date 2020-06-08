Mangaluru

Govt. to allow sevas in temples after consultation with Centre

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary at the Kadri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru on Monday.

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary at the Kadri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru on Monday.  

Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said here on Monday that a decision on allowing sevas in temples will be taken after holding consultation with the Union government. Talking to reporters after having darshan at Kadri Manjunatha temple here, Mr. Poojary said that devotees have been demanding that temples be thrown open and they be allowed to offer prayers that would help in boosting their confidence in the fight against COVID-19.

“Sevas will be allowed gradually in consultation with the Union government,” he said. The Minister said that most of the temples opened their doors to devotees on Monday. Some temples have postponed their opening as they expect a sudden surge of devotees. “I have to look into issues which have delayed the opening of Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple,” he said. Mr. Poojary came to the Kadri Manjunatha temple along with Mayor Diwakar and some councillors. Following darshan, priests of the temple sought permission to perform rituals to replace the “Garudagamba”. Mr. Poojary said that rituals can be performed by ensuring that there is no violation of safety norms.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:42:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/govt-to-allow-sevas-in-temples-after-consultation-with-centre/article31782382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY